Sudan: Mumtaz Meets Saudi Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz in his office, Tuesday the Ambassador Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan, Ali Hassan Ja'afer.

The meeting sought ways of fostering relations between the two countries , expanding scope of cooperation and coordination between Sudan and the Kingdom at regional and international forums.

The Minister of State commended the remarkable progress made in course of distinguished and historic relations between the two sisterly countries.

He reiterated Sudan's unchanged stance towards supporting the legitimate government in Yemen and back all efforts aim to realize peace and stability across Yemen.

The Minister oxf State indicated to necessity of implementation of resolutions of the Arab League summit , which held in Mauritania , concerning holding Sudan Reconstruction Conference and Arab Food Security Initiative.