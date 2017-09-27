Sudan: Regional Conference of African Cardiac Association to Be Held On 7 October in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Sudanese Cardiac Society is due to host in the 7 th of next October, the Regional Conference of the African Cardiologist Association, which coincides with the convention of the African Catheterization Conference, in the friendship hall in Khartoum.

The conference will be honored by the presence of the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the auspices of the Federal Minister of Health, Bahar Iddris Abu-Garda and participation of professors and the attendance of cardiologists from various heart associations around the world.

The Secretary General of the Society, Dr. Ahmed Ali, said in a statement that the conference will discuss the modern methods in the diagnosis of heart diseases, modern protocols in the treatment of heart disease and the latest medical technology in the field of medical therapeutic catheters.

He noted that the conference will be preceded by four specialized training workshops in all cardiac centers inside and outside the state of Khartoum, including a workshop dedicated to heart disease for children and the latest research and studies on prevention and early detection of children heart disease, modern diagnostics for treatment of heart diseases, a training workshop for medical staff of nursing technicians in the field of care for cardiac patients, and the development of cardiac catheterization in the field of intensive cardiac care, and another workshop in the field of diagnostic radiology for heart diseases.

He added that this workshop assigned for the training of doctors on the modern methods of using sound waves to detect heart disease. He pointed out that the workshops are determined for the specialized deputies, cardiologists, nursing and internal technicians, general doctors, family doctors and assisting staff, besides the direct transmission of cardiac catheterization from France, Tunisia and Washington in Ahmed Gassim hospital, and the Sudan Heart Center.

Dr. Ahmed said that more than 100 scientific papers will be discussed in addition to the review of the experiments of different specialists from around the world in the diagnosis of the heart diseases.