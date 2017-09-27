Cameroon: Bilingualism Commission Calls for Restraint

The members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism had discussions with National Assembly Speaker on September 25, 2017.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge has advised people of the English -speaking regions of Cameroon to be patient and show restraint as the highest authorities of the land have heard their grievances and government is working to redress the complaints. He was speaking at the cabinet of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on September 25, 2017 during the maiden courtesy call by the commission members to the House Speaker. Specifying that he was reacting on a personal basis, Mr Musonge advised that people in the North West and South West Regions, « should not destroy what we have taken so many years to build . They should restraint themselves and wait for answers to their grievances many of which have already come. » He spoke after the violent demonstrations that gripped the two English-speaking regions on September 22, 2017 and other acts of violence like destruction of schools and other private and public property. Concerning the Commission which he chairs, he said, they came to tell the House Speaker that the Commission has been operational for the last two months. The courtesy call, he said, was an opportunity to solicit the collaboration of the House Speaker and the entire National Assembly to address issues of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together. Drawing a balance sheet of the Commission for the last two months, he said, it has taken over the new premises from where it is operating, basic documents have been prepared and have received the approval of the Head of State, Paul Biya. Besides holding some meetings, Mr Musonge said the Commission has created three Working Groups that relate to bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together, stating that the working groups were effective. The Commission chairperson announced that they will soon storm the ministries to check the implementation of the provisions of the constitution that relate to bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together.