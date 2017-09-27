Cameroon: 'Mercy Ships' Begins Eye Screening

The first of approximately 2,000 cataract surgeries will soon begin.

Many adults and children have been screened and several others continue to flood the Regional Artisanal Village of Douala in Yassa and the Bonanjo Party House to screen for cataracts in both eyes. As Mercy Ships reach the end of its third week of surgery, it has completed over 100 surgeries thanks to surgeons who have come from all over the world to provide maxillo-facial, orthopaedic and women's health surgeries. Eye screenings take place every Monday and Tuesday at the Regional Artisanal Village of Douala in Yassa, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30am at the Bonanjo Party House. Meanwhile, the Mercy Ships Dental Clinic at the Laquintinie Hospital has been busy treating about 50 patients a day. The information was disclosed during a visit of the Dental Clinic by Africa Mercy volunteers with some media men and women in Douala Friday, September 22. At the end of the visit, Michele Mega, Communications Director of Africa Mercy, gave a balance sheet of their healthcare activities since they started three weeks ago: "Our medical capacity building programmes are also underway with the first of eight weeks of Biomedical Training taking place at the renovated facility at the Laquintinie Hospital along with an Essential Pain Management course being held in Yaounde. One on one surgeon mentoring has also begun with local maxilla-facial surgeon and one anesthetic nurse coming on board this week to spend time with our surgeons and anesthetists. "The young girl with a facial tumor that was flown in by the Government has successfully had surgery to remove her tumor and has been healing well. She will soon be returning home to celebrate with her family. "The Hope Center [at the Tergal District Hospital in the Douala III Subdivision] is currently housing over 200 patients who have been transported to Douala by the Ministry of Transport. In partnership with the Government, we look forward to continuing our surgeries and mentoring programmes in the coming weeks, bringing hope and healing to the people of Cameroon."