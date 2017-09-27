Cameroon: Girls Spurred to Pursue Aviation Careers

Pilots, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance technicians and drone Africa, etc gave talks to motivate youths to pick up the careers

Aviation is growing the world over, especially in Africa and Cameroon. To that effect, the Young African Aviation Professional Association (YAAPA), partner to the Women in Aviation International Cameroon Chapter, launched activities to sensitise young people, especially young girls to achieve their dreams as far as the aviation industry is concerned. The activities, which took place in the banquet hall of the Littoral Governor's Office in Douala, marked the association's 3rd Girl in Aviation Day Saturday, September 23. While presiding over the event, Yara Samvam, Head of the Economic, Cultural and Social Affairs Division in the Littoral Governor's Office, said the activities were the association's contribution to the promotion and growth of a strong aviation industry in Africa, especially Cameroon. The objective was to inform young girls on aviation careers while assisting them in the search for funding for developing aviation skills and develop and create a strong sense of awareness of the aviation industry. They were briefed on other aviation organizations and opportunities in their area and were encouraged to take selfies with the airplane or take individual or group pictures with the airplane. Fadimatou Noutchemo Simo, YAAPA's Founding President, pointed to the fact that today many young girls do not pick up careers in the aviation industry because of lack of finance. But revealed that there are many funding sources to that effect, reason why they are helping aspirants to get the funding. "You are our ambassadors, go and sensitise your school mates, colleagues and family members," she noted.