Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

♦ Darfur camp protest against presidential visit turns deadly

September 26 - 2017 NYALA At least five people died in protests against a visit of the Sudanese president near Kalma camp in South Darfur on Friday. Sudanese security forces reportedly are searching for suspects and preventing free movement of people to and from the camp. In a statement today the United States Embassy in Khartoum expressed its concern and said that "security forces must respond with restraint when dealing with protests, even if provoked".

The deadly incident occurred on Friday morning, the day of the visit of President Omar Al Bashir, which coincided with the fourth day of peaceful demonstrations against his arrival by the displaced people. Sudanese forces violently dispersed the demonstrators near the location of the presidential roadshow. Smoke from these clashes can be seen in the background of photos which Radio Dabanga received through WhatsApp.

Hours later the Kalma camp coordinator reported a casualty number of five people, and that 26 sustained injuries. Medical staff of the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid) assisted with the treatment of the wounded.

Before the peaceful demonstrations started, on Tuesday, representatives of South Darfur camps had officially requested Unamid to protect them from violence during the planned protests. A refugee association and several politicians have condemned a Unamid statement following the incidents, calling it "biased".

Today the Geneva-based Darfur Relief and Documentation Centre reported that the casualty number has risen to nine people. Sudanese security forces are 'conducting searches and arrest operations against individuals suspected of playing a role in organising the public protests', the civil society organisation reported.

♦ Sudanese oppose death penalty on student, take to the streets

September 25 - 2017 KHARTOUM Hundreds of students and members of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) demonstrated near the Criminal Court of Khartoum North on Sunday against the death sentence on Darfuri student Asim Omar. According to the party, the evidence against him was forged.

Judge Abdeen Dahi issued the death sentence against the Khartoum University student, who is a member of the SCP, after he was convicted of murder on 29 August. The police in Khartoum North fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, mainly students and SCP members. In downtown Khartoum, people expressed their condemnation against the sentence as well (see video). Dozens of them were detained by security forces, according to the SCP.

Asim Omar was held by officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on 2 May last year in front of the University of Khartoum, when he joined a demonstration against the plans to sell the university buildings. After a period of incommunicado detention, Omar was handed over to the police who informed him that he had been charged with causing serious harm. "But they did not inform him about the injured person, nor about the circumstances or causes of the injury," the SCP said in a statement.

The Darfur Relief and Documentation Centre (DRDC) lamented in a report that "political assassinations and violence against university students in Sudan have reached epidemic proportions".

More news from Radio Dabanga:

Bread scarcity closes school cafeterias, North Kordofan

September 26 - 2017 EL OBEID / AROMA / NEW HALFA / EL GEDAREF The scarcity of flour in the capital of North Kordofan and other towns has worsened. School cafeterias were forced to close as they were unable to offer bread to the pupils and...

Sudan welcomes US lifting of travel ban

September 25 - 2017 KHARTOUM Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Washington's decision to remove Sudan from its travel ban list. In a statement on Monday, the Ministry welcomed the presidential proclamation, announced by the...

Medical assistant killed in South Darfur robbery

September 25 - 2017 BURAM A man was shot dead and two of his companions were injured in an armed robbery in Buram on Saturday evening.Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that a group of seven militiamen intercepted the...

Belgium to forcibly deport refugees in cooperation with Sudan

September 24 - 2017 BRUSSELS Belgian opposition groups, refugees, and human rights organisations led by Amnesty International have strongly criticised Brussels for having invited Sudanese government officials to identify migrants and arrange documents for...

26 dead as Sudanese militia, human traffickers clash

September 24 - 2017 KHARTOUM / SARAF OMRA At least 26 people were killed in a clash between Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and militiamen on the Sudanese-Libyan border last week.The dead include Suleiman Daoud, a bodyguard of former janjaweed...

Khartoum state closes school with cholera casesSeptember 22 - 2017 KHARTOUM / JEBEL AWLIA / SHARG EL NIL The Khartoum state Ministry of Health closed a school in Jebel Awlia locality after more than 20 students suffered from diarrhoea. Five of them were infected with cholera...

'Human rights violations in Sudan continue': 22 organisations to UN Council

September 22 - 2017 GENEVA The United Nations Human Rights Council should take stronger action in response to the dire human rights situation in Sudan, a number of human rights organisations wrote in a joint letter to the council, which is holding its 36th session...

Flash floods kill two, block roads to eastern Sudan towns

September 22 - 2017 BANDIGYO Flash floods caused the death of two people in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan on Wednesday and blocked off the road leading to and from 27 villages...

Sudan: Red Cross visits Darfur and South Kordofan to assess humanitarian needs

September 20 - 2017 KHARTOUM The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) completed a preliminary assessment of the humanitarian needs in Central Darfur and South Kordofan, the ICRC announced in a statement today. The Sudanese Red Crescent Society...

Sudan deports another 36 Eritrean migrants

September 20 - 2017 KASSALA On Sunday, the authorities in Sudan's Kassala state deported 36 Eritreans who were convicted of illegal entry into Sudan, to their country of origin after spending two months in prison...

