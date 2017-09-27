26 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian DC Orders Members of School Committee Arrested for Fraud

By By Faustine Fabian

The District Commissioner here, Mr Festo Kiswaga, has ordered the arrest of five members of the Construction Committee of Bariadi Primary School allegedly for misusing Sh4.8 million, the amount meant for construction of pit latrines.

The accused, according to Mr Kiswaga, include committee chairman Mlela Hosea and his vice Lucas Gervas. Others are Kennedy Machume, Wodya Husein and Suzan Ezekiel.

Mr Kiswaga claimed that the members swindled the money which was raised through contributions by the citizens for the purpose of constructing 14 pit latrines so as to reduce the shortage of the facilities for the school community with a total of 1,375 pupils.

"I order the police to remand members of the committee so that it can be a lesson to others. We won't tolerate such behavior," stressed Mr Kiswaga.

Speaking of the matter, the school's head teacher Mayila Ndalahwa said each parent contributed Sh7, 600 to enhance the construction of pit toilets.

"It seems like the committee was buying 'ghost' building materials as they were going to the market with a huge chunk of money but returning with a few construction materials," explained Mr Ndalahwa.

