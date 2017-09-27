Tanzania: Singida Sets Land for Investment

Singida District Council has allocated over 5400 hectares of land for various investments with a view to enable the district to have industries, which will help the country attain middle economy status by 2025. The District Executive Director, Mr Rashid Mandoa said in Singida that the move has been taken following President John Magufuli's call that every council in the country should allocate an area for various investments.

Mr Mandoa said the area allocated for investments in the council is close to the Singida-Arusha Highway, 35 kilometres from Singida Town. "Land surveying and allocation of plots in the area is going on smoothly. The respective communities are being involved in every step of this exercise in order to avoid unnecessary land disputes," said Mr Mandoa.

"We advise the residents to start vacating from the area because they will be allocated with big areas elsewhere including being paid compensation," he added.

He also made it clear that the area had nothing to do with the construction of the council's new headquarters, but it is solely meant for investments. "The headquarters of the council can be constructed anywhere, but we, as a council, have decided to allocate an area that is big enough for the construction of various investment facilities, which will bring us income," he said.

For his part, the chairman of the Singida District Council, Mr Elia Digha, said despite urging his residents to cultivate more cash crops to boost the economy, they were welcoming development partners to invest in business and industrial sectors including investing in various social services in the allocated area.