Tanzania: Control Air Pollution, RAS, LGAs Ordered

Dar es Salaam — Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu has directed regional administrative secretaries (RAS) and local government authorities to oversee waste management in a bid to control air pollution in their respective areas.

She issued the directive in a statement she gave to journalists yesterday as Tanzania joined other countries in the world to commemorate the World Environmental Health Day under the theme "Air pollution control for welfare of public health".

The theme was focused to address the environmental challenges in various countries in the world, such as poor waste management which causes air pollution, among other.

"The government will continue to put in place various preventive measures in addressing air pollution through educating the communities to use alternative energy sources such as gas or electricity," she said.

She said further, "I encourage people to start using alternative sources of energy such as gas and electricity in order to reduce emissions of harmful gases that cause air pollution."

The minister also assured stakeholders of government's commitment towards enforcement and implementation of environmental laws for the welfare of public health.

"I encourage the relevant government authorities to monitor the construction of good and modern housing in both urban and rural Tanzania in a bid to encourage good sanitation system and to make sure every factory has air pollution control strategic plans," she said.

Ms Mwalimu also thanked development partners such as the WHO and Unicef, among others, for their support to the Tanzanian government in the fight against air pollution through proper environmental management.