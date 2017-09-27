Tanzania: EALA Impasse May Land Kenya in Trouble

Arusha — With the Jubilee and Nasa leaders still arguing on the re-run of the Kenya presidential election, the government may face a court action over its failure to nominate the country's representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The premier bar association in the region has threatened to take judicial and other legal remedies should Nairobi fail to appoint its Eala members as part of its obligation to the East African Community (EAC).

A strongly worded letter sent yesterday to the Kenyan Attorney General and the Speaker of the National Assembly by the East African Law Society (EALS) said there was no justification why nomination of Eala MPs was delayed because the Kenya Parliament was already back in business. "We demand that you immediately exercise your powers under the constitution to ensure Eala members from Kenya are elected and names submitted to the clerk in Arusha as required," said a letter signed by the EALS President, Mr Richard Mugisha. The legal body, which has an observer status to the EAC, strongly urged Nairobi to comply with its obligations otherwise the matter would be taken to court because the ongoing impasse is in contravention of the EAC Treaty.

"Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to seek judicial and other le-gal remedies against the government of Kenya before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ)," read part of the letter, a copy of which was availed to The Citizen. EALS insisted that the Kenya Supreme Court decision on September 1 nullified only the results of the country's presidential election, thus there was no rea-son why Eala members have not been nominated by the elected MPs in the National Assembly. The same position is shared by officials of the regional Assembly in Arusha who argued: "Ideally the process to elect Eala members from Kenya should have taken place because the nullification only affected the presidential votes."

The inauguration of the fourth Eala, earlier slated for June 5, this year and which was to follow the swearing-in of the MPs from the six EAC partner states, has been affected by delays right from the outset.

Initially, it was due to the EA Court granting ex-parte restraining the swearing-in of nominated members from South Sudan the same day the new House was to start business.

That followed an application filed by a South Sudanese national Mr Wani Santino Jada who argued that the nine law makers from his country were not democratically elected, but handpicked by President Salva Kiir. But when the anomalies surrounding the representatives from Juba were sorted out after the applicant withdrew the case and a fresh list sent to Arusha, it was a turn to wait for the Kenya nominees after the August 8 election. However, after the September 1 court ruling on the petition filed by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga against the incumbent Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, Eala was subjected to further delays which EALS and other observers challenged.

"I am not sure if the process of picking the Eala MPs from Kenya would continue or not. What I know is that the Kenyan National Assembly is back to business," said Mr Bobi Odiko, the Assembly's spokesperson a few days after the shock ruling.

However, EALS, which is based in Arusha, insisted yesterday that Kenya's failure to pick its nominees was in breach of its obligations to the EAC Treat, which requires the country's active participation in its activities.

"We believe this is also an action in direct violation of the constitution of the Republic of Kenya relating to the obligations of the National Government to respect and implement international ob-ligations to which Kenya has subscribed to," the regional law body pointed out. The letter was copied to the EAC secretary general, the Counsel to the Community, who is the chief legal officer with the organisation, Eala Clerk and the President of the Law Society of Kenya.