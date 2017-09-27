Tanzania: Twin Businessmen Set Free Over Death Threats Claim

The Resident Magistrate's Court in Singida Region has dropped a case against twin businessmen after the prosecution failed to prove a charge that was facing them of threatening to kill members of the region's Press Club (Sinpress).

The businessmen that were set free by the court are Hassan Salehe (47) and Hussein Salehe (47), residents of Old Town in Mughanga Ward, Singida Municipality.

It was alleged in court that both of the accused committed the offence on November 7, 2016, at around 9am at the office of the Press Club in Singida Town.

Reading the ruling recently, magistrate Terrisophia Tesha said evidence given by each of the witnesses in the case, Ms Mariam Hamisi and Ms Cares Katemana was contradictory and nowhere they stated over the death threat to the journalists. (Gasper Andew)