26 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Protests Show Odinga is Not Ready for Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macharia Mwangi and Lamech Willy

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have maintained that the opposition is not ready for the repeat election, following its fresh demands and street protests against the electoral commission.

The Jubilee leadership, who took their campaigns to Mai Mahiu, in Naivasha, Nakuru County, challenged Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga to quit the race if he is not ready to face President Kenyatta in the repeat October 26 election, saying the opposition leader's activities continue to hurt the country's economy.

"If he does not want elections, he should relax. We want to have elections peacefully," President Kenyatta told a rally at Mai Mahiu, last evening, adding that Mr Odinga continued to shift goals, an indication that Nasa was not ready for the poll.

VOTERS

Defending the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's right to conduct the presidential election, President Kenyatta said the Supreme Court was clear in it's ruling on whose responsibility it was to do so, and accused Nasa of applying the law selectively.

"If they are ready for the repeat election, why are they making impossible demands?" the President asked.

He called on Jubilee supporters to turn out in large numbers and vote them back into office.

"Our competitors are busy organising protests instead of going to hunt for votes," the President said.

IEBC

Mr Kenyatta warned that the government would not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and would deal firmly with Nasa supporters out to cause chaos.

Mr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of holding the country "hostage" with endless demands and his continued attack of independent institutions.

He said the government will not allow the IEBC officials to be removed from office unconstitutionally.

"If IEBC must be removed from office, it must be through constitutional means," he said.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.