Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Protests Show Odinga is Not Ready for Election

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have maintained that the opposition is not ready for the repeat election, following its fresh demands and street protests against the electoral commission.

The Jubilee leadership, who took their campaigns to Mai Mahiu, in Naivasha, Nakuru County, challenged Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga to quit the race if he is not ready to face President Kenyatta in the repeat October 26 election, saying the opposition leader's activities continue to hurt the country's economy.

"If he does not want elections, he should relax. We want to have elections peacefully," President Kenyatta told a rally at Mai Mahiu, last evening, adding that Mr Odinga continued to shift goals, an indication that Nasa was not ready for the poll.

VOTERS

Defending the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's right to conduct the presidential election, President Kenyatta said the Supreme Court was clear in it's ruling on whose responsibility it was to do so, and accused Nasa of applying the law selectively.

"If they are ready for the repeat election, why are they making impossible demands?" the President asked.

He called on Jubilee supporters to turn out in large numbers and vote them back into office.

"Our competitors are busy organising protests instead of going to hunt for votes," the President said.

IEBC

Mr Kenyatta warned that the government would not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and would deal firmly with Nasa supporters out to cause chaos.

Mr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of holding the country "hostage" with endless demands and his continued attack of independent institutions.

He said the government will not allow the IEBC officials to be removed from office unconstitutionally.

"If IEBC must be removed from office, it must be through constitutional means," he said.