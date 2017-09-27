Tanzania: Six to Hang for Murdering Relative

Sumbawanga — The High Court has sentenced six residents of Kalambo District in Rukwa Region to hang after they were found guilty of killing their relative, Mr Raymond Kamande, whom they accused of witchcraft.

High Court judge Adam Mambi delivered the verdict during a session sitting in Sumbawanga after he was satisfied with the evidence provided by six prosecution witnesses.

Those found guilty of murder were Ferdinand Kamande, Peter Mpandisharo, Edes Kamande, Stephen Sikanda, Henrick Nguvumali and Anatory Kamande.

Mr Alistid Kamande and Mr Willbroad Kamande were set free after the court ruled that they were not guilty of the offence.

The prosecution in the case was led by state attorneys Scolastica Lugongo and Adolf Lema, while the defence lawyer was Mr Mathias Budodi.

The court heard that the offence was committed on the night of September 27, 2014 when the convicted men, armed with machetes, stones and hoes, stormed into the house of their nephew, Mr Kamande, and torched it.

They then chased Mr Kamande who had fled his house for his safety, apprehended him, beat him and burnt him to death.

The accused were arrested on October 10, 2014. They denied committing the offence during interrogation.

Before the final verdict was read yesterday, the prosecution pleaded with the court to mete out exemplary punishment on the convicted persons that would serve as a lesson to other members of society.

The aim was to stop mob justice against people believed to practise witchcraft.

Justice Mambi said he was satisfied with the evidence from the prosecution and issued the verdict according to the Penal Code as amended in 2002, and hence sentenced the six men to death.