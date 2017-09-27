26 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Receives Recommendations of Names for SABC Board

President Jacob Zuma is still considering the recommendation received from the National Assembly of the names of persons recommended for appointment to the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

On 7 March this year, the National Assembly recommended the dissolution of the Board of the SABC and the appointment of the interim SABC Board.

President Zuma subsequently appointed an Interim Board for a period not exceeding six months. The term of office of the SABC Interim Board will be coming to an end today, 26 September 2017.

The President has thanked the outgoing members of the Interim Board for their service and contribution to the governance of the public broadcaster.

