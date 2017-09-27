Tanzania: Ummy Pushes for ICU Services

THE Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, has urged District and Regional hospitals in the country to make sure they have Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in order to reduce the deaths caused due to lack of such essential services.

She said many patients have been dying shortly after being taken to hospitals because many of the District and Regional hospitals do not have ICU services, so until June next year every hospital must have one.

The Minister issued the directive in Bagamoyo district in the Coast region yesterday when she was laying the foundation stone for the construction of an ICU and maternity ward buildings at Bagamoyo district hospital with support from Dhi-Nureyn Islamic Foundation.

"On behalf of the government may I thank the Dhi-Nureyn Islamic Foundation for improving social services in the country especially in the health sector. The government is recognizing your efforts and will cooperate with you," she said.

She said the buildings that will cost over 400m/- come at a time when the government is making efforts to improve health care services in the country especially for mothers and children.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Chairman of Dhi-Nureyn Islamic Foundation in the country, Alhaji Said Ahmed Abri, advised non-government organizations and other institutions to support the government in improving various social and economic services.

"God has given you economic power. You should support others by improving the provision of social services and enable other people to lead happier lives. We have to remember that we are also responsible for serving the community," he advised.

The District Medical Officer in Bagamoyo, Dr Sylvia Mamkwe, said the construction of the maternity ward will cost about 318m/- and the ICU building will cost 178.4m/. She said when construction is over the maternity ward would have the capacity of accommodating 30 mothers who will be in separate rooms.