Kenya: Hundreds Detained for Propagating Hatred in Kenya

Nairobi — KENYAN authorities have dragged more than 200 suspects, including political leaders, for hate speech in the wake of disputed elections and rising ethnic tensions. Irene Wanyoike, vice chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said most of the suspects were fanning hatred through social media. Some 273 suspects, including administrators of social media platforms as Whatsapp, have been brought to court and probes are ongoing. "The rising cases of hate speech by senior politicians could sink the country into anarchy," Wanyoike warned. She was speaking during an awareness campaign in the central Naivasha,which is one of violence hotspots. Culprits could be imprisoned for at least five years. Government established the NCIC through the National Cohesion and Integration Act following the 2007- 2008 post-election crisis. During the period, more than 1 000 civilians were killed and 600 000 displaced after disputed elections. The violence characterising Kenyan polls was also experienced in August when over 20 people were killed during clashes between police and opposition supporters. The Supreme Court has annulled the outcome of the presidential election which opposition leader, Raila Odinga, argued had been rigged in favour of incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta. New polls are scheduled for late October. - CAJ News

