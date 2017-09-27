Kenya: Bounty Offered for Al-Shabaab Terror Kingpins

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Nairobi — KENYAN police are offering rewards of Sh2 million (about R260 000) for information leading to the arrest of each of several terror masterminds tormenting the East African country. Among these is a suspected al-Shabaab kingpin accused of recruiting youths into terror networks and radicalisation. Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed is said to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public have been advised to call the National Police Service headquarters upon spotting the man. Police are anticipating the offer of cash rewards would enhance the fight against the al-Shabaab, which is carrying out attacks in Kenya and neighbouring Somalia. Recently, police offered Sh2 million bounty for five al-Shabaab suspects believed to be behind a spate of attacks in the country. Among the wanted men are brothers, Salad Tari Gufu and Gufu Tari Gufu,allegedly involved in the recent abduction and shooting of Public Works permanent secretary, Mariam El Maawy. Three other people were killed during the incident southeast of the country. Others on the wanted list are Abdikadir Mohamed, Suleiman Irungu Mwangi and Mohamed Tajir. They have also been described as armed and dangerous. The al-Shabaab terror group is worsening insecurity in Kenya in the wake of divisive elections whose outcome left over 20 people dead during clashes with police. A fresh election is scheduled for late October. - CAJ News

