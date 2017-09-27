South Africa: Baroka the Team to Beat in Limpopo Vs Soweto Showdown

South Africa's largest labour federation, Cosatu, and alliance partner SACP are embarking on a protest to "shut down the… Read more »

Johannesburg — HIGH-flying Baroka FC will face the biggest test of their impressive campaign thus far when they tackle Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Kickoff is 18h00. The Limpopo side, the surprise package of the Absa Premiership campaign,are in inspired form and one of only two unbeaten sides six matches into the season. They are unbeaten alongside Golden Arrows. With 12 points, Baroka are joint leaders but only occupy second spot courtesy of a marginally inferior goal difference (five, one less than Arrows). The visit to the 85 000-seater venue this weekend also marks an emotional reunion between Baroka technical director, Doctor Khumalo, and the side that catapulted him to stardom. Besides having the Chiefs legend in their ranks, Baroka have history on their side against the most successful side in the domestic league. Chiefs, who are fourth three points behind, have never beaten the modest side from Limpopo. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a two-all draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in March. The corresponding fixture ended goalless. Then still campaigning in the second division, Baroka most famously stunned Chiefs in the 2011 edition of the Nedbank Cup, earning a 2-1 victory at the Peter Mokaba. Current Polokwane City star, Thobani Mncwango, netted a late winner to register one of the biggest ever upsets in South African Cup football. Polokwane meanwhile are at home to Orlando Pirates two hours later than Baroka and Chiefs, in another Limpopo-versus-Soweto affair. Rise and Shine are enduring contrasting fortunes in comparison to their cross-city rivals. They are second bottom in the 16-team log with four points.

