Tanzania: RUBADA 'Had No Financial Muscle to Undertake Stiegler's Power Plant'

IT has now come to light that the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) had proposed way back that the Rufiji Basin Development Authority (RUBADA) did not have the financial muscle to undertake the 2.4bn US dollars Stiegler's Gorge Hydro-power plant.

And just recently, the National Assembly endorsed in its latest session a bill to disband the authority after it came to light that it had outlived its purpose.

The CAG report for financial year 2015/2016 had recommended that the task for executing the ambitious 2,100 hydro-power plant should be put on a public institution such as the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco).

The National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT)'s Chief External Auditor, Mr Johannes Kisiri, explained yesterday that RUBADA was cash-strapped and thus unable to oversee implementation of the mega project.

The official made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a one-day training and launching of the fourth edition of summarised CAG reports for 2015/2016 which was attended by journalists and members of the civil society organisations (CSOs).

"In the report, the CAG was categorical that RUBADA had no financial muscle to execute the project and instead other public institutions with capability such as Tanesco should be considered," he explained.

Speaking in Dodoma recently, Attorney General George Masaju informed the House that the workers and assets of RUBADA would be transferred to other government institutions.

For his part, President John Magufuli has had meetings with Ethiopian officials and local experts in dam construction infrastructure where he expressed his intention to have the hydroelectric project on southeastern Tanzania's Rufiji River implemented.

The project follows an agreement entered on March 31, 2017 between Dr Magufuli and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, when he came to Tanzania for a two-day State visit.

The Ethiopian leader promised Dr Magufuli to bring dam experts to help the country in the implementation of the project, basing on the fact that Ethiopia had made a commendable step on the country's power generation.

Shortly thereafter, a delegation of experts led by the Ethiopian Minister for Water, Irrigation and Electricity, Seleshi Bekele, arrived in Tanzania to share experiences with their Tanzanian counterparts.

The Ethiopian minister pointed to the fact that the project will be of great importance in supporting the Tanzanian government's industrialisation drive.

Dr Bekele said his country was presently generating 4,300 megawatts of electricity from hydro sources, hinting that Addis Ababa envisages 17,000 megawatts by 2020.

Meanwhile, the State owned power utility, Tanesco, owes independent, emergency power producers and other suppliers accumulative debts amounting to staggering 863.48bn/- as of June 30, last year.

The ballooning debts, according to report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for fiscal year 2015/2016, is mainly due to the fact that the power utility purchases one unit for 544.65/- from the private producers and sell the same at just 279.35/-.

This translates to a loss of 265.30/- for every unit that Tanesco purchases from the independent and emergency power producers.