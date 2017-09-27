Tanzania, Kenya Lead the Pack On Fair Competitions

TANZANIA and Kenya are on the right track towards kick starting operations of the East African Community (EAC) Competition Authority.

Chairman of the Authority's Board of Commissioners, Mr Sam Watasa confided here that the two partner States, out of six, have operational national competition agencies as opposed to others.

Mr Sam Watasa reiterated that full operationalisation of the EAC Competition Authority is hinged upon all member States having running fair competition agencies and will go a long way in helping to address market distortions that affect private sector investments.

Speaking at a second meeting of the Authority, Mr Watasa noted that development of Competition Policy and Law in the region was at different levels of implementation.

"Kenya and Tanzania have operational National Competition Agencies, Rwanda and Burundi had enacted laws but are yet to be operationalised. In Uganda there was a draft Competition Bill," he revealed.

The news come as EAC is striving in the integration agenda on different fronts, some of them being single custom union and common market as well as free migration of labour. Mr Watasa envisaged that once the Authority becomes fully operational, the processes of operationalising competition laws in partner States would be enhanced.

The meeting is meant, among other things, to develop EAC Competition Authority Rules of Procedure and review progress reports for the Authority's activities for the period January- June, 2017.

Speaking during opening of the meeting at EAC Headquarters here, EAC Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko emphasised the importance of competition law and policy in the facilitation of regional integration.

Ambassador Mfumukeko informed the meeting that the Community has huge opportunities that are attractive to potential investors. "The EAC markets pose challenges to investors and consumers including the charging of high prices arising from anti-competitive practices such as cartels. These practices impede effective competition in the markets," said Ambassador Mfumukeko.

The Secretary General disclosed to the meeting that the community was also focusing on increasing investment in industrialisation and agricultural sectors as part of strategies to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the region.

He informed the commissioners that there was need to have a conducive environment to create employment by attracting investors from the Community and the rest of the world.

Ambassador Mfumukeko said he was hopeful that they would create an impact in the Community as they play a critical role towards levelling competition regulation across the partner States.

The meeting was attended by commissioners from all partner States and staff of the EAC Competition Authority.