26 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alert Cops Nabbed Two for Possession of Drugs and Stolen Goods

Alert East London police arrested two suspects for possession of drugs and stolen goods today. These members were busy patrolling the CBD when they spotted a suspicious man (35) and found him in possession of (10) mandrax tablets, (16) dagga bompies and (37) dagga zolle.

In a separate incident, two detectives spotted two men carrying a box. Upon questioning them, the suspects started to run away. They chase and caught one of the suspects (28), the other suspect fled and is still at large. The suspects allegedly stole the box at the back of the bakkie in town. The owner commended these members and, a theft out of motor vehicle case was later opened.

It is part of the SAPS's strategy to provide effective and responsive policing to all in our communities and the members were commended for their vigilance to bring yet more criminals to book.

The suspects are due to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of possession of drugs and stolen goods.

