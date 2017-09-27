27 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Decolonising Project - What Is the Place of Ubuntu?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The decolonisation project advanced by student movements often entails retrieving practices of the past. Ubuntu has not come under careful scrutiny. The concept of ubuntu is either taken as having an obviously desirable meaning commended to all South Africans or it is treated cynically. There is nothing obvious about the meanings that ubuntu should carry, being advanced by Archbishop Desmond Tutu but also business enterprises like Ubuntu Armed Response.

Ubuntu bears meanings that need to be engaged with and advanced as a basis for relating to fellow human beings on a considerate and supportive basis. That is an emancipatory goal and precisely what it means needs to be part of the contestation in rebuilding our democracy. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

The process of pursuing decolonisation of the colonial and apartheid knowledge and cultural projects, often relates to retrieval of the pre-colonial. What is the place of ubuntu in such an endeavour?

When people refer to the word "ubuntu" in South Africa, it is generally intended to be understood as having an obvious meaning and to counsel what is good, and desirable for building constructive relationships between human beings. Often it is seen as a specifically African concept. (See: Magobe Ramose. African...

South Africa

Labour Federation Embarks on National Strike to 'Shut Down the Country'

South Africa's largest labour federation, Cosatu, and alliance partner SACP are embarking on a protest to "shut down the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.