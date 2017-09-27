South Africa: Decolonising Project - What Is the Place of Ubuntu?

analysis

The decolonisation project advanced by student movements often entails retrieving practices of the past. Ubuntu has not come under careful scrutiny. The concept of ubuntu is either taken as having an obviously desirable meaning commended to all South Africans or it is treated cynically. There is nothing obvious about the meanings that ubuntu should carry, being advanced by Archbishop Desmond Tutu but also business enterprises like Ubuntu Armed Response.

Ubuntu bears meanings that need to be engaged with and advanced as a basis for relating to fellow human beings on a considerate and supportive basis. That is an emancipatory goal and precisely what it means needs to be part of the contestation in rebuilding our democracy. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

The process of pursuing decolonisation of the colonial and apartheid knowledge and cultural projects, often relates to retrieval of the pre-colonial. What is the place of ubuntu in such an endeavour?

When people refer to the word "ubuntu" in South Africa, it is generally intended to be understood as having an obvious meaning and to counsel what is good, and desirable for building constructive relationships between human beings. Often it is seen as a specifically African concept.