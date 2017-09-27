Tanzania: Mdenga Pond Pollution Allegations Found Untrue

GOOD news has emerged from a baseline study of Mdenga pond in Mtwara Region - that its water is safe. The study was conducted by Supply Base Solution (SBS), in compliance with a directive by the Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Luhaga Mpina.

It was prompted by complaints by villagers that the water was contaminated and thus unsafe. Speaking at a meeting that brought together various shareholders from the government and private sectors, the SBS General Manager, Mr Wayne Summerhayes, said the study, which was conducted by an independent professional body of experts and whose thrust was to establish and identify the source of contamination, if any, allayed the people's fears.

Elaborating, he said after a thorough and scientific research assessment, no poisonous substances alleged to have originated from the factory, adding that the dam hosted species like fish and birds.

He elaborated further: "There is a variety of fauna and flora in and around Mdenga Pond, whose water the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has certified as safe, so it can be definitively concluded that the pond is not polluted, " noted the company's boss.

Echoing his comments, Likonde Ward Councillor, whose ward is close to the factory, Muksin Komba, said that villagers had been consuming fish from the pond and vegetables from farms around Mdenga pond.

He expressed dismay over some experts from different government institutions issuing contradicting information about the factory and Mdenga pond.

"We now want verified information from the Chief Government Chemist in order to clear this confusion," he said, adding: "The confusion is irritating. For SBS was given an operational permit by the National Environment Management Council, on the strength of which municipal authorities granted a permit to the company to build the factory; it is embarrassing for government authorities to contradict one another on the operations of SBS."

A businessman based in Mtwara, Bishara Abdallah, remarked: " People have lived in the area surrounding Mdenga pond for several years and they have been eating fish and vegetables grown there. I am wondering why now, some people are emerging with allegations that the water is contaminated and the environment is being destroyed."