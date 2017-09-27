Tanzania: Maasai Nursery School Teacher Gets Monthly Goat Salary

IN an effort to establish village-based kindergarten and pre-school education unit in the remote district of Longido, parents had to do the needful, hire a 'Morani,' to teach their very young children at a monthly salary of a 'Mbalelo,' (young male goat).

The youthful teacher is based in Kitumbeine Division of Longido District where he conducts kindergarten classes in the remote village of Gilaibomba. Mwalimu Tipiliti Kileli Mollel -- as the young Maasai man is affectionately known by the young children of Kitumbeine, who gather under a tree on a daily basis for their nursery school lessons -- attends them at the rather strange monthly wage of a young male goat.

And every month, the parents decide among themselves on how to contribute the two goats as salary for the teacher and his assistant. At the same time, Kileli Mollel needs his trusted double-edged sword as well.

This is in addition to a pack of chalk and movable blackboard. "It is very wild out here, a snake may anytime drop from a tree, sometimes a ferocious leopard could appear not to mention wild dogs, therefore it is important to be armed," the teacher reckoned.

For many years, children from the nomadic pastoralist communities, striding Longido, Monduli, Simanjiro and Ngorongoro districts in Arusha and Manyara Regions have been by-passing the kindergarten and pre-school stages of education, going straight to Standard I unprepared.

"We established this school, operating under the tree in 2014 with 25 pupils," said Mr Kileli Mollel, explaining that as of now, the pupils have reached 41 and that the kindergarten set up was hatched to help little children get education near their homes.

"They start by learning basic reading and writing skills, then after they grow up, parents let them join public schools," noted Mwalimu Mollel, pointing out that in Longido, schools are located very far away and it takes grown up youth to be able to cover the distance trekking through wildlife infested bushes.

The Kitumbeine Division Officer, Mr Lee Olduka, described the initiative as the best solution to ensure that Maasai children get basic education, a stone throw from their respective homes.

"We intend to establish schools like these all over Kitumbeine in future," he stated.

The children attending the 'open-air,' nursery school hail from the local communities of Endirma, Oltepes and Koitilo and gather under the tree at Gilaibomba when the weather is conducive enough for learning; but heavy downpours mean no school.

The Kitumbeine Division Officer said they also intend to educate the local communities to ensure that they establish homes near where public schools are located so as to enable their children get education with ease.

"The Kitumbeine Primary School for instance, has topped the last year's results due to the fact that dormitories were built enabling pupils to stay close to classes," he pointed out.

The vast Kitumbeine Division of Longido, is mapped within 300 square kilometres of remote and windswept, bushy Savannah land.