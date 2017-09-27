Uganda: Chinese Investors Set Eyes On Lake Victoria Transport

Kampala — A delegation of Chinese investors is in the country to assess viability of investment in the water transport and real estate sectors.

According to Vice President Edward Sekandi, such investments are key in boosting Uganda's economy as it strives to achieve middle income status.

"We are in over 100 countries globally. In Uganda, we are constructing the Entebbe express highway. Next on our agenda is to see if we can invest in water transport infrastructure on Lake Victoria and real estate," said Mr Kang Xuezeng, Company President, CCCC Dredging (Group) Company Limited while meeting the Vice President in Kampala last week.

He added: "Uganda is an emerging market and we are working with government to develop its infrastructure that will also create jobs."

The company is engaged in the construction and design of transportation infrastructure, dredging and port machinery manufacturing, Mr Zuezeng told the meeting at his office in Kampala last week.

The firm, the largest port construction and design Company in China, has been tasked by the Ugandan government to construct Mbale Industrial Park, Uganda Investment Authority executive director Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire told the meeting.

Tian Tang Group chairman Paul Zhang, who is part of the consortium developing the park, promised to deliver quality work.

Mr Sekandi urged the investors to consider investing in minerals, tourism among other Uganda's vast potential natural resources.

On his part, State minister for Works Katumba Wamala called on the investors to take advantage of Uganda's dilapidated ports for investment.

The delegation visited various sites in Kampala and Jinja district.