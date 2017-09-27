Kenya: Opposition Not Ready for Repeat Election-President and Deputy President

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto took Jubilee campaigns to Nakuru County where they asked residents to vote for them in the repeat Presidential Election.

President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto dismissed opposition coalition protests against the electoral body as a sign they were not ready for the repeat election.

President Kenyatta said Opposition leader Raila Odinga should quit the race if he is not ready to face him on 26th October adding the protests were hurting businesses.

"If he (Raila) does not want elections he should relax. We want to have elections peacefully," said President Kenyatta.

Speaking in Mai Mahiu, President Kenyatta said Jubilee's focus is to transform the country and unite Kenyans.

He said: "We want Kenyans to be united, we want different communities to live together peacefully".

The Deputy President asked the opposition coalition to use constitutional means in their quest to remove IEBC officials from office.

The Deputy President said no public official will be removed from office through unconstitutional means.

He said: "If they have a problem with IEBC let them follow due process. No one will be removed from office through protests."

The Deputy President told opposition coalition to stop taking Kenyans for a ride with their usual political theatrics and prepare for the repeat election because Kenyans are ready to vote.

He maintained that if Jubilee won majority seats in all the other elective seats, there is no way it lost in the Presidential Election.

"We did not just win the Presidential election alone, we won the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Members of National Assembly and Members of County Assembly races," said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President said Kenyans voted for the Jubilee Administration because they have witnessed its development agenda for the country.

He said: " We won the Election because citizens believed in the Jubilee Manifesto and our development record."

Other leaders who attended the rally include Governors Samuel Tunai (Narok County) Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru County) Senator Susan Kihika (Nakuru County) MPs, Kimani Kuria (Molo), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Ken Aramat (Narok East) and Liza Chelule (Nakuru County).

Governor Tunai said Nakuru and Narok leaders will work together to ensure a high voter turnout in the two neighbouring Counties.

Mr. Kuria asked Nakuru County youth to vote for the Jubilee administration because the opposition does not have an agenda for them.

Mr. Kihika appealed to Nakuru County residents to come out in large numbers and vote for President Kenyatta to ensure he wins the repeat election.

Mr. Aramat called for peace and coexistence among the communities living in Nakuru and Narok Counties.