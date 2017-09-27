South Africa: Three Players Released From Bok Camp

The Springboks have released three players back to their provinces for Currie Cup and PRO14 duties this coming weekend.

Allister Coetzee's men will face the Wallabies this weekend in Saturday's Rugby Championship encounter in Bloemfontein.

Dan du Preez and S'busiso Nkosi will return to Durban on Tuesday evening to join up with the Sharks.

Meanwhile wing Raymond Rhule will re-join the Cheetahs and is available for PRO14 selection.

Rhule has struggled on defence for the Springboks and slipped nine tackles in the 57-0 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in Albany earlier this month.

Coetzee will announce his team on Thursday at 14h00 during a press conference at the team hotel in Bloemfontein.

Source: Sport24