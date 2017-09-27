Somalia: Gunmen Kill Civilian in Drive-By Shooting in Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen have killed a civilian man in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, the latest in series of targeted assassinations in the capital of the horn of Africa nation.

Ahmed Jama, the son of Somalia's women organisation chair-lady was gunned down in a drive-by shooting took place in Hamarweyne district, according to the witnesses.

Jama and a woman identified Anab Abdullahi shot dead by gunmen who pulled up near his car in another vehicle, said a witness who requested to remain anonymous.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting.