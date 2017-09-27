27 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Civilian in Drive-By Shooting in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen have killed a civilian man in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, the latest in series of targeted assassinations in the capital of the horn of Africa nation.

Ahmed Jama, the son of Somalia's women organisation chair-lady was gunned down in a drive-by shooting took place in Hamarweyne district, according to the witnesses.

Jama and a woman identified Anab Abdullahi shot dead by gunmen who pulled up near his car in another vehicle, said a witness who requested to remain anonymous.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Somalia

Federal Lawmakers Heading to Adado Amid Political Turmoil

Several lawmakers from Somalia's Federal Parliament are expected to travel to Adado city, amid growing political turmoil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.