27 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug MPs Call for Arrest of Those Attempted to Sack President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Members of Galmudug state Parliament have called for the arrest of the individuals plotted Tuesday's failed coup to oust President Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf.

The lawmakers have held last night an emergency session chaired by Ali Hareed Ali, the first deputy Speaker of Galmudug legislative body that was discussed the escalating political turmoil in Adado city.

While speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, Nur Ali Sahal, a lawmaker said the MPs could not file a motion against the President as he serves less than 6 months, in accordance with the state constitution.

It was the 1st time that a number of legislators of Galmudug state assembly to hold a session in Adado since the disagreement between the top leaders of the Somali Federal state emerged last week.

The dispute began after President Haaf has issued a statement, announcing that he sided with Saudi-led coalition against Qatar, while he was on visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Somalia

Federal Lawmakers Heading to Adado Amid Political Turmoil

Several lawmakers from Somalia's Federal Parliament are expected to travel to Adado city, amid growing political turmoil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.