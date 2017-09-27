27 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Federal Lawmakers Heading to Adado Amid Political Turmoil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Several lawmakers from Somalia's Federal Parliament are expected to travel to Adado city, amid growing political turmoil in the regional administration of Galmudug.

The MPs from the Lower house and Senate will arrived in Adado later today.

During their stay, the legislators will try to mediate between the leaders of Galmudug who are in deadlock over the state's position on the Gulf crises, sources said.

The unrest began after President took a decision to support Saudi-led bloc in cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, a move that caused the dispute among the top leaders.

Somalia

Galmudug MPs Call for Arrest of Those Attempted to Sack President

Members of Galmudug state Parliament have called for the arrest of the individuals plotted Tuesday's failed coup to oust… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.