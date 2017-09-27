Somalia: Federal Lawmakers Heading to Adado Amid Political Turmoil

Several lawmakers from Somalia's Federal Parliament are expected to travel to Adado city, amid growing political turmoil in the regional administration of Galmudug.

The MPs from the Lower house and Senate will arrived in Adado later today.

During their stay, the legislators will try to mediate between the leaders of Galmudug who are in deadlock over the state's position on the Gulf crises, sources said.

The unrest began after President took a decision to support Saudi-led bloc in cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, a move that caused the dispute among the top leaders.