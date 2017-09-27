Paulus Moses and Sakaria Lukas have strengthened their chances of landing world title fights after both moved up to number three on the World Boxing Organisation's (WBO) latest world rankings.

Moses has climbed one position to number three on the WBO lightweight rankings, behind the champion Terry Flanagan of Great Britain, the number one contender Raymundo Beltran and the number two contender Roman Andreev of Russia.

Lukas, meanwhile, has climbed two positions to number three on the WBO featherweight rankings, behind the champion, Oscar Valdez of Mexico; the number one contender, Joseph Diaz of the United States, and the number two contender, Mark Magsayo of the Philippines.

According to their promoter Nestor Tobias, the number three position is a 'sweet spot' which could improve their chances of a world title fight.

"Usually the sanctioning body will allow the number one, two or three to fight for a final eliminator, or the current champion can pick the best highest-ranked fighter for a voluntary defence.

"In the case of the lightweight division, the champion Terry Flanagan is injured and talks are that he might move up a weight class which will leave Moses and Beltran to fight for the vacant title. If Flanagan doesn't move up, the most likely thing would be for Moses and Beltran to fight in a final eliminator as the number two, Andreev, is scheduled to fight for the IBF eliminator in December. Things therefore look very positive for Moses in the lightweight division with both those possibilities," Tobias said.

Regarding the featherweight division, Tobias said that Lukas also has a good chance of landing a world title shot.

"The champion Valdez just fought Genesis Servania for his voluntary defence and won, so now he must make his mandatory title defence next. Magsayo and Lukas who are ranked second and third respectively are the next likely contenders, as the number one ranked Joseph Diaz has now been declared the mandatory challenger for the WBC title. Diaz beat Rafael Rivera of Mexico in August to set up a world title fight with WBC world champion Gary Russel Jr," he said.

Three other Namibian boxers also feature on the WBO's latest rankings.

The undefeated Walter Kautondokwa moves up to seventh position in the middleweight category where Billy Joe Saunders of Great Britain is the champion.

Earlier this month the unbeaten Saunders scored his 25th consecutive victory when he beat Willie Joe Munroe on points, but Kautondokwa, who is currently the WBO Africa middleweight champion, is also unbeaten after 15 fights, of which 14 has come via knock out.

He showed his class by beating the IBF Africa middleweight champion Obodai Sai in Ghana in June, while his next fight is lined up against Meshack Mwankemwa of Tanzania on 21 October.

Jeremiah Nakathila is back in the top ten of the WBO junior lightweight rankings, moving up to ninth, and according to Tobias, he too, is an exciting prospect.

"He remains one of Namibia's most promising prospects and an exciting talent to watch for the future," he said.

Nakathila has a record of 13 wins and one defeat, which came against Evgeny Chuprakov in Moscow in November last year.

In the mini flyweight category, Namibia's Japhet Uutoni is ranked ninth by the WBO.

Julius Indongo, who lost his WBA and IBF super lightweight titles to Terence Crawford last month, is currently ranked sixth by the WBA and 11th by the WBC.

The only other Namibian to feature on any of the major organisation's rankings, is Anthony Jarmann, who is ranked 11th in the super welterweight category by the WBA.