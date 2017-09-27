Malawi: Man Dies After Using Charms to Get Rich

Lilongwe — A 22 year old man, Limbani Nsalawatha, on Saturday died after drinking charms to get rich.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Edward Kabango Nsalawatha went to Mozambique where he got the charms and was advised that he would die for a week and thereafter rise from the dead a rich man.

Kabango said the man took the concoction to his house and drunk after advising his wife not to cry nor tell anyone and ordered her to collect maggots into a bag from his decomposed body that would turn into money when he resurrects after a week.

"The man indeed died as advised by the witch doctor and the wife left the dead body in a separate room as a ritual, she was advised not to mourn him because that would make his death permanent.

After six days, neighbours were disturbed by the bad smell coming from the house and flies were seen through a window where the body was lying and this forced the wife to go to the husband's relatives where she revealed everything," said the Police.

The matter was reported at Njonja Police Unit who rushed to the house with a medical practitioner and found the body in a decomposed state.

Post-mortem results revealed that the man died due to suffocation and burial was ordered.

Limbani Nsalawatha hailed from Chimowa village in the area of traditional authority Kachere in Dedza district.

Meanwhile police are advising people to refrain from believing anything they hear but should work hard if they want to get rich.