27 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Dies After Using Charms to Get Rich

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ofeibea Quist-Arcton/allAfrica.com
(File photo).
By Wallen Kanyenda

Lilongwe — A 22 year old man, Limbani Nsalawatha, on Saturday died after drinking charms to get rich.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Edward Kabango Nsalawatha went to Mozambique where he got the charms and was advised that he would die for a week and thereafter rise from the dead a rich man.

Kabango said the man took the concoction to his house and drunk after advising his wife not to cry nor tell anyone and ordered her to collect maggots into a bag from his decomposed body that would turn into money when he resurrects after a week.

"The man indeed died as advised by the witch doctor and the wife left the dead body in a separate room as a ritual, she was advised not to mourn him because that would make his death permanent.

After six days, neighbours were disturbed by the bad smell coming from the house and flies were seen through a window where the body was lying and this forced the wife to go to the husband's relatives where she revealed everything," said the Police.

The matter was reported at Njonja Police Unit who rushed to the house with a medical practitioner and found the body in a decomposed state.

Post-mortem results revealed that the man died due to suffocation and burial was ordered.

Limbani Nsalawatha hailed from Chimowa village in the area of traditional authority Kachere in Dedza district.

Meanwhile police are advising people to refrain from believing anything they hear but should work hard if they want to get rich.

Malawi

New Blantyre Commercial Court Opens in December

The new High Court Commercial Division Building which is being constructed in the commercial city of Blantyre is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.