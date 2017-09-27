Kenya: AK Releases New Dates for Track and Field Events

Athletics Kenya's 2017/2018 Track and Field Championships will start early this time round owing to the Commonwealth Games slated for April 8-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

AK director of competitions Paul Mutwii disclosed on Tuesday said that four of the eight Track and Field competitions will be held before the Commonwealth Games trials planned for March 8-10 at the National Stadium.

Mutwii, who has convened a meeting with its regional affiliates on Thursday to discuss the proposed calendar of events, explained that Regional and Institutional Track and Field Competitions will be held after the Club Games.

BONDO HOSTS FIRST EVENT

The Track and Field Championships start in April followed by Counties, Regional and Institutional Track and Field Competitions.

Bondo will host the first Track and Field Championships on November 18 followed by second leg in Kisii on December 2, the third leg will be in Machakos on December 16 before Eldoret hosts the next leg on December 30.

Mutwii said the Track and Field events will take a break up until the Commonwealth Games before resuming in April for the last four events where the venues will be disclosed later.

"I know it's not like other seasons but we call on our athletes to embark on serious training for better results," said Mutwii. "This will be one of the busiest seasons with back-to-back events."

Mutwii said that the programme for AK Cross Country Series that has five events, will remain the same starting November 4 in Nairobi but noted that they will not be held on the weekend that has Track and Field competitions.

CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

The Cross Country Series that will be held in Sotik, Nyandarua and Iten will end on December 23 in Kapsokwony before the Kenya Defence, Kenya Police, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Universities and Regional Cross Country in January.

The National Cross Country Championships will be held on February 10 where Team Kenya for the Africa Cross Country Championships due March 17 in Chlef, Algeria will be named.

Kenya also hopes to send teams for the World Indoor Championships planned for March 1-4 in Birmingham, England and World Half Marathon Championships on March 24 in Valencia, Spain.

The last of the eight Track and Field Championships will be held June 22-23 in Nairobi before paving way for the regional and Institutional Championships.

The National Championships are set for July 13-14 where a team will be selected for the Africa Senior Championships planned for August 1-5 in Assaba, Nigeria.

Kenya will also send a team to the World Under-20 Championships due July 10-15 in Tampere, Finland.