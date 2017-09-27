27 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: New Blantyre Commercial Court Opens in December

By Ireen Kayira

Blantyre — The new High Court Commercial Division Building which is being constructed in the commercial city of Blantyre is earmarked to open in December this year.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, High Court Registrar, Agnes Patemba, said the whole project which is in its final stage required a total of K3 billion to be completed.

Construction works for the building started in 2010 but were suspended on a number of occasions due to erratic funding.

Currently, the building in its final phase and painting and tiling are almost done.

"The Commercial High Court is currently in Malawi Property Investment Company (MPICO) House and government is paying heavy rentals and we frequently receive eviction orders. If the new structure is completed, the court will operate with adequate space with all ideal facilities for administering commercial justice. Moreover, government will also save on rentals," highlighted Patemba.

She said the current building being used is not ideal for court operations because it does have enough court rooms and they had to improvise unlike the current building under construction which has five court rooms.

The new building is situated at the heart of Blantyre City close to the Treasury Cashier's offices.

