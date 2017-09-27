Mzuzu — Mzuzu City Mayor Councilor William Mkandawire has asked all youths in the country to use their numerical superiority and power to foster peace and avoid being used by politicians in violence.

Councilor Mkandawire was speaking Friday during commemoration of International Youth Day at Katoto Secondary School ground in the city.

This year's commemorations were held under the theme 'Youth building peace: The role of youths in population, health, environment, skills development and entrepreneurship'.

The mayor said youths form a huge proportion of the country's population hence they are at an advantage to use their numbers in creating a peaceful and conducive environment that could attract foreign investors.

"Youths form almost 60 percent of the country's population and I want the youths to use that numerical advantage as a tool for bringing peace and not being used by some politicians to cause violence," Mkandawire said.

The Mayor said it is disheartening to note that some politicians have been using youths to cause violence and terror in the country.

"If we unite and agree to say 'no' to being used as violence and terror agents, we can help in promoting peace.

"Let us stand up and start saying 'no' whenever some politicians want to use us in a way that will bring terror and violence to their political opponents. We can use our huge numbers to speak in a strong voice and demand better things than violence and atrocities," Mkandawire said.

Speaking during the same event, Mzuzu City youth parliamentarian Mwaiye Jere asked government to speed up construction process of the Mzuzu Youth Resource Centre.

She said in the absence of such a facility, youths in the city have ended up indulging themselves in bad behaviours because they have limited facilities where they can pass time.

"We ask government to hasten the construction process of the youth resource centre as you might wish to know that the city does not have such facilities which in the end leaves youths with no option but to start taking alcohol and drugs as they have nothing to do," she said.