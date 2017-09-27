27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman with Kenyan Roots Appointed British 'Vogue' Publisher

Photo: Vanessa Kingori/Instagram
Vanessa Kingori.
By Njoki Chege

A woman with Kenyan roots has been appointed publishing director of one of the most prestigious and oldest fashion magazines in the world.

Ms Vanessa King’ori, a British citizen of Kenyan and Caribbean origin, was on Tuesday announced the publishing director of British Vogue.

Ms King’ori, who has achieved what many in the fashion world only dream of, has worked for one of the world’s most esteemed magazine publishing houses -- Condé Nast UK -- for eight years, which has seen her meteoric rise to the helm of one of the largest magazines in the world.

Condé Nast owns 20 of the world’s top media brands such as GQ, Wired, Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker , among others.

Prior to her appointment, Ms King’ori was promoted to publisher of British GQ magazine in March 2015, making history on many fronts.

More on This

MALE DOMINATED

As the publisher of British GQ , she was the first woman to head the male dominated magazine and the first and only black publisher in Condé Nast’s 100-year history.

Additionally, Ms King’ori was the youngest publisher within the Condé Nast publishing stable. Her career in the luxury brands industry has also seen her sit at the helm of other high-society publications such as Esquire magazine in the UK, where she served as the fashion manager.

Ms Kingori’s impressive portfolio has afforded her a seat at the Mayor of London’s Brexit Expert Advisory Panel. As a member of this prominent panel, she will be among the team of experts who will provide advice and guidance to the Mayor of London as Britain gears up to leave the European Union.

