27 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB Moves to Stop Illegal Admission

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winifred Ogbebo

Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced its intention to stop the regularization of all forms of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions from this year.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said this during this year's meeting on Admissions Exercise for the Innovative Enterprise Institutions in Abuja.

According to him, any admission done under the table would not be regularized, warning candidates and tertiary institutions to desist from engaging in any form of illegal admission.

The registrar said: "Illegal admission used to go on and we are saying part of our effort is to make sure we put a stop to illegal admission.

"Illegal admission in terms of people not even taking the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) at all not to talk of scoring zero.

"Illegal admission by even admitting people who do not have the requisite ordinary level (O level) because before now JAMB does not have the record of their O level."

He said the board would demand for the records of ordinary and advanced level results of candidates recommended by tertiary institutions before offering them admission.

The registrar insisted that institutions must maintain the standard set by the board beginning from this year's admission.

He said: "From this year, we are demanding records of the O'levels of the candidates you are admitting and that is for the first time.

"When you recommend a person for admission we want to see what qualification does he or she possess not just telling me that he or she scored 300 in UTME. What of the real qualification?

"It used to be left to the discretion of the institutions. We are saying the standard must be maintained."

Nigeria

Hundreds of Thousands Vaccinated Against Cholera in Northeast

The World Health Organization reports 844,000 people in northeast Nigeria have been reached with one dose of oral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.