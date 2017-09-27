Nigeria: JAMB Moves to Stop Illegal Admission

Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced its intention to stop the regularization of all forms of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions from this year.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said this during this year's meeting on Admissions Exercise for the Innovative Enterprise Institutions in Abuja.

According to him, any admission done under the table would not be regularized, warning candidates and tertiary institutions to desist from engaging in any form of illegal admission.

The registrar said: "Illegal admission used to go on and we are saying part of our effort is to make sure we put a stop to illegal admission.

"Illegal admission in terms of people not even taking the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) at all not to talk of scoring zero.

"Illegal admission by even admitting people who do not have the requisite ordinary level (O level) because before now JAMB does not have the record of their O level."

He said the board would demand for the records of ordinary and advanced level results of candidates recommended by tertiary institutions before offering them admission.

The registrar insisted that institutions must maintain the standard set by the board beginning from this year's admission.

He said: "From this year, we are demanding records of the O'levels of the candidates you are admitting and that is for the first time.

"When you recommend a person for admission we want to see what qualification does he or she possess not just telling me that he or she scored 300 in UTME. What of the real qualification?

"It used to be left to the discretion of the institutions. We are saying the standard must be maintained."