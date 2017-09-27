27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Medics Urge State to Expand NHIF Cover for Kidney Treatment

By Winnie Atieno

Medics want the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover to be expanded to cater for both peritoneal dialysis as well as post-transplant care of kidney patients.

The chairman Kenya Renal Association Prof Seth Mc'Ligeyo also urged the government to improve the quality of renal services.

In a statement ahead of their annual scientific conference at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa, Prof Mc'Ligeyo lauded the decision to have NHIF cover the costs of dialysis for kidney patients, which he said continues to save lives.

The conference will bring together more than 400 specialist from East Africa, Nigeria, India and France.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the East African Community Headquarters in Arusha, Kenyatta National Hospital and University of Nairobi, College of Health Sciences and the African Development Bank will also attend the three days conference.

Dr Anthony Were said they will discuss the advancement of renal practice in Kenya, the East African region and Africa at large during the three-day conference.

He said their theme of the 14 conference is "towards excellence in renal care and education in developing countries."

