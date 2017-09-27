27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Respect Constitution, Kiunjuri Tells Odinga

By Charles Lwanga

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado have told opposition leader Raila Odinga to respect the Constitution over his demand for removal of electoral agency officials.

They said the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flag bearer was contradicting himself by using unorthodox and unconstitutional means to disband the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ascend to power.

"He (Odinga) brags that he is the father of devolution, who fought for democracy and the Constitution yet he has failed to respect the same Constitution in his bid to disband the IEBC, which is an independent body," said Mr Kiunjuri.

Speaking during the distribution of relief food at Mandogo in Garsen, Mr Kiunjuri urged Mr Odinga to use the right procedure provided by law to seek removal of IEBC officials instead of calling for demonstrations and picketing.

Mr Kiunjuri said the constitution has given the parliament with the responsibility of disbanding the IEBC but not picketing and demonstrations at the road.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta disagreed with the Supreme Court decision but respected it saying the opposition leader should do the same.

Mr Dado said the President has been patient and forgiving after the nullification of his win by the Supreme Court to ensure peace.

"President Kenyatta wants peace. He said he is ready for fresh election after 60 days," he said.

Mr Dado said he was also bitter after he was rigged out of victory in the Tana River gubernatorial race but resolved to move to court instead of protesting.

