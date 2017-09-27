25 September 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Congo-Kinshasa: Deputy Prime Minister De Croo Discusses Situation in DRC With National Episcopal Conference of Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Brussels — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo received today representatives of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), among whom Mgr. Marcel Utembi, Archbishop of Kisangani and President of the CENCO.

Minister De Croo expressed during the meeting his gratitude for the important role played by the Episcopal Conference of Congo in avoiding violence in DRC and bringing about an inclusive political settlement with the New Year's Eve Agreement. Due to a lack of implementation of this agreement, the situation has however reverted to a negative spiral.

Minister De Croo emphasized during the meeting the importance of a democratic transition through fair elections. A realistic elections calendar respecting the principles of the New Year's Eve Agreement is an important aspect in this regard. The independence of the electoral commission, opening up the political space, guaranteeing freedoms and respect for Human Rights must also be ensured.

SOURCE Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Belgium

Congo-Kinshasa

Activists Demand Freedom for Jailed Kabila Critics

RIGHTS groups are demanding the release of human rights and pro-democracy activists arrested for opposing President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.