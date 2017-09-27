26 September 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Number of Citizens Using Contraception Is Increasing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

On the occasion of the World Contraception Day, the National Health and Reproduction Program (PNSR) says Burundians now understand the importance of using contraceptive methods. The users' number has increased from 2, 7 % in 2007 to 42, 5 % in 2016.

PNSR says the number of Burundians who use birth control methods is gradually increasing. "An average of 2% to 3% is observed each year. We moved from 2, 7% in 2007 to 42, 5 % in 2016" says Anani Ndacayisaba, National Health and Reproduction Program (PNSR) deputy director.

He says the role of the program is to promote family planning and ensure access to preferred contraceptive methods for women and couples. "We have different contraceptive methods that we suggest to them namely the use of condoms, pills or injection, implant or intra uterine device or vasectomy and tubal ligation."

However, some Burundian women say those methods present a number of negative impacts "Those medicines are very dangerous to our health. They present a number of impacts" says Josiane, a woman met in Bujumbura town.

For those people who say that contraceptive methods have negative impacts on the health of the users, Ndayisaba says it is not true: "Those are just rumours. Like other medicines, those contraceptive methods may have side effects depending on the user but the latter can be easily treated".

The PNSR deputy director reminds the importance of contraception for families in particular and the whole country in general: "The use of contraceptive methods allows birth control and this contributes to the development of communities."

He says it is also good for the well-being and autonomy of women "It is essential for the well-being of women and it helps to put families and country on a more prosperous and sustainable path. Contraception has shown its advantages in a number of countries" says Anani Ndacayisaba

The PNSR says that among the contraceptive methods available in Burundi, the most used are injection and intrauterine device (IUD).

Burundi

Foreign Currency Prices Increase in Burundi

Foreign currencies continue to rise in price on the black market. Small importers say the lack of the former hampers… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.