27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Electoral Agency Meets Jubilee, Nasa Over Poll Plans

By Ibrahim Oruko

The long awaited meeting between the electoral commission and the presidential candidates at Bomas of Kenya has been pushed to Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives of Jubilee and National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidates met officials of electoral agency Wednesday morning but the meeting was adjourned shortly after.

Sources told the Nation that the two sides asked for adjournment of the meeting to consult their bosses after Nasa representatives suggested Safaricom be discussed in the meeting.

The representatives of the parties declined to address journalists after they walked out of the meeting room and referred them to electoral agency chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The IEBC boss told journalists that discussions are ongoing and that there will be a press briefing in the afternoon.

Mr Odinga's representatives are Senator James Orengo, Norman Magaya and Paul Mwangi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is represented by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Jubilee Party Head of Secretariat Raphael Tuju and former Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

The meeting is supposed to discuss plans for the October 26 repeat election as ordered by the Supreme Court after it annulled the outcome of the presidential results.

Nasa has given the commission a raft of demands which it says must be addressed or there will be no fresh election.

More follows.

