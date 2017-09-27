27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Kenyans Think of Uhuru's Son's Swahili

Tagged:

Related Topics

A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Muhoho reading a Swahili speech from his smartphone has been widely shared online eliciting mixed reactions.

In the video, Muhoho, who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nandi County, struggles with a short written Swahili speech.

The young man fixes his eyes on the written words while trying to conceal his Swahili accent as the audience cheers him on.

Even the DP Ruto could not hide his smile as Muhoho told Nandi residents, “ Asanteni sana, Mungu awabariki .”

In his speech, Muhoho said it was his second time to visit Nandi adding, “ Naomba vijana tupige kura kwa amani .”

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.