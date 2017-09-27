Kenya: What Kenyans Think of Uhuru's Son's Swahili

A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Muhoho reading a Swahili speech from his smartphone has been widely shared online eliciting mixed reactions.

In the video, Muhoho, who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nandi County, struggles with a short written Swahili speech.

The young man fixes his eyes on the written words while trying to conceal his Swahili accent as the audience cheers him on.

Even the DP Ruto could not hide his smile as Muhoho told Nandi residents, “ Asanteni sana, Mungu awabariki .”

In his speech, Muhoho said it was his second time to visit Nandi adding, “ Naomba vijana tupige kura kwa amani .”