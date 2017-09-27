Photo: The Observer

Over 20 protesting students of Gulu University were arrested after wearing red ribbons to show their opposition to the lifting of the age limit.

For the second time in less than seven days, plenary was adjourned prematurely thanks to the filibustering of MPs opposed to lifting of the age limit.

They sang the national anthem endlessly forcing the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to adjourn the House today at 2pm.

Igara West MP Igara Magyezi's motion is listed as item no.4 on today's Order Paper. The MPs opposed to lifting the age limit have promised to yet again block the debate of that particular motion. Like we have done previously, we'll attempt to bring you all the updates as they happen from across the country.

13:25: Less security deployment around parliament. There is visible less security deployment around parliament today compared to yesterday and last week.

13:20: Police chief Kale Kayihura at parliament. IGP Kale Kayihura made a brief stopover at parliament and today there seems to be less visible Counter Terrorism deployment in parliament. But security is as tight as ever.

12:30: NRM started the filibustering says MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa. The Kasambya county, also NRM MP the ruling party started the heckling in parliament as resent as early this year when she attempted to present her East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) bid before the MPs.

We of the NRM, heckled FDC's Ingrid Turinawe for calling as MPigs and she couldn't speak, Mbwatekamwa said. A section of NRM MPs and other members in cabinet have condemned the conduct of MPs on the floor of parliament over the past two sessions arguing that it is dishonourable but Mbwatekamwa says it was all started by NRM and they will again do it today.

12:20: Over 20 students of Gulu University arrested. The students who have been at the fore front of the age limit protests were at it again today. They wore their red ribbons. Over 20 have reportedly been arrested.

12:00: Opposition not our of tactics, says Leader of Opposition. LOP Winnie Kiiza has said they are not out of tactics and just like they did yesterday and last week, they won't allow Magyezi's motion to be tabled.

11:00: Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago's home under police siege. Police deployed heavily at Erias Lukwago's home in Wakaligga. According to Old Kampala DPC Grace Nyangoma, police has been given orders not to allow Lukwago to go anywhere today.

8.00am: Uganda Communications Commission bans live broadcast of age limit debate. In a statement issued to electronic broadcasters, UCC banned all live broadcasts that it says incite the public, are discriminatory and stir hatred amongst the citizens.