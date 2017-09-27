South Africa: Zuma Must Go, He Is a Liability - Cosatu Mass March

South Africans all over the country have added their voice to the growing call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Cosatu members, along with ANC-alliance partner, the SACP, have painted the streets red marching against state capture and corruption in several provinces countrywide including in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

One protester in Johannesburg said, "We are here to register our concern, particularly state capture. Those who are involved in capturing our state must be brought to book.

"We are also here to reiterate the stance taken by Cosatu that comrade Jacob Zuma must go because he is a liability to the country and the future of our children." A member of the Nehawu branch in Tembisa said he was ready for a new president. "We came here because we want Zuma to step down, that is the only purpose, that is the only reason why I am here."

Another marcher told News24 that he joined the march because "corruption was a crime against humanity".

"We are tired of Zuma, he and his cabinet must just go," the man said.

After gathering, Cosatu's Vuyo Monyela told protesters that their first stop in Johannesburg would be at the offices of "Mr 'Black Like Me'", he said, making a reference to Mayor Herman Mashaba.

A Cosatu member who led the march said, "It is a well-known fact that services in Johannesburg have collapsed since Herman Mashaba took over."

He also told the marchers that they were protesting against state capture. "The president of the country, Jacob Zuma, must step down," he said.

In Johannesburg, members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Tshwane Metro Police Department and the police monitored the City of Johannesburg offices.

In Durban, police monitored the march which was led by Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and provincial SACP's Themba Mthembu.

While in Polokwane, anti-state capture protesters chanted, "We are ready for Ramaphosa."

Workers accused Zuma and his family of killing job creation.

Cosatu's secretary in the Western Cape Tony Ehrenreich said he expected about 10 000 people to come out and march against corruption and Zuma.

"The corruption deals with both Zuma and [Western Cape Premier Helen] Zille's state capture. We know that both Zuma and Zille got money from the Guptas. We know that they both use state institutions to benefit their sons and that is the problem we have."

Ehrenreich said state funds should be used to benefit those who suffered under apartheid.

"Cosatu wants to see an end to corruption and today we will ensure that we start that journey and we will end with the removal of Zuma in December at the ANC conference."

Source: News24