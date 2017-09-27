27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senate Set to Discuss Repeat Poll

Photo: Robert Ngugi/Daily Nation
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who has filed a motion to adjourn Senate business to discuss the repeat presidential poll.
By David Mwere

The Senate is Wednesday afternoon expected to adjourn its business to discuss the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The adjournment of the normal business of the Senate is informed by an urgent motion filed by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

"That the Senate adjourn to discuss matter regarding the heightened political tension in the country and threats to constitutional commissions and independent institutions," the motion reads.

According to Mr Mwaura, the political crisis in the country has been brought about by demonstrations by the followers of the National Super Alliance.

SPEAKER

With House Speaker Ken Lusaka and his deputy Mr Kindiki Kithure out of town, the matter will be handled by temporary Speaker for today's session Mr Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a Senator).

Mr Kang'ata and Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar are members of the chairperson's panel from the Jubilee side.

Mr Kang'ata has already indicated that he will approve the motion "because it touches on the interests of Kenyans."

On Tuesday, Nasa staged demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of the country calling for the removal from office of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba and other senior staff over allegation of bungling the August 8 election.

On September 1, the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election citing massive irregularities and illegalities and ordered the IEBC to conduct a fresh election within 60 days.

