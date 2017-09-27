27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dogs That Mauled Gachagua's Grandson Poisoned

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
One of the dogs that attacked the boy.
By Nicholas Komu

Veterinary officers have killed seven dogs that mauled two year old grandson of late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua to death.

Wilson Ngatia killed earlier this month in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri town.

He was playing outside the Gachagua house when the dogs from another homestead gained entry into the compound and attacked him.

Ngatia was the son Mr Jeff Nderitu, the former governor's son. He was living with his grandmother Margaret Karungaru Gachagua.

Mrs Gachagua was watching the boy play at around 10am when the exotic breed of dogs gained access into the compound through a hole in the fence.

"It happened very fast. They just pounced on him and started dragging him all over the place," Ms Gachagua told police officers who arrived at the scene minutes after the violent attack.

She said she used sticks and stones in an attempt to fight off the beasts to no avail. "The animals occasionally turned on me," she said.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.