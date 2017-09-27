Photo: Daily Nation

One of the dogs that attacked the boy.

Veterinary officers have killed seven dogs that mauled two year old grandson of late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua to death.

Wilson Ngatia killed earlier this month in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri town.

He was playing outside the Gachagua house when the dogs from another homestead gained entry into the compound and attacked him.

Ngatia was the son Mr Jeff Nderitu, the former governor's son. He was living with his grandmother Margaret Karungaru Gachagua.

Mrs Gachagua was watching the boy play at around 10am when the exotic breed of dogs gained access into the compound through a hole in the fence.

"It happened very fast. They just pounced on him and started dragging him all over the place," Ms Gachagua told police officers who arrived at the scene minutes after the violent attack.

She said she used sticks and stones in an attempt to fight off the beasts to no avail. "The animals occasionally turned on me," she said.