27 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Continues Training On Tactile Ballot

The National Elections Commission or NEC, through its gender section continues the training and awareness on the tactile ballot guide, which will be used by the visually impaired (blind people) during the October elections.

The training continued today in Kakata, Margibi county, where participants from Lofa, Bong, Rivercess, Sinoe and host Margibi counties gathered. The participants are selected from a cross-section of people including visually impaired and rural journalists. They are being trained on the usage of the tactile guide. The training also includes the legal framework on electoral inclusion and introduction to disability rights and elections.The tactile guide will help blind voters independently choose their own leader on October 10, voting day.

The gender section of NEC has divided the country into three regions. The first of the regional training started in Tubmanburg, where Bomi County hosted participants from Cape Mont, Gbarpolu and Grand Bassa counties from September 18-19, 2017.The last of the regional training workshop will take place in Ganta, Nimba County from September 28-29, 2017. It will bring together Maryland, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru. River Gee and host Nimba counties.

Speaking at today's opening in Kakata, the co-chairman of the National Elections Commission said the commission is happy to meet its quest for total inclusion in the October polls. Cllr. Sarah Jegede Toe said the use of the tactile ballot guide in the coming elections brings the visually impaired into the full picture of inclusion, as envisaged by the commission. She lauded the gender section for the excellent organization of the regional trainings. She made similar remarks in Tubmanburg at the inaugural launch of the regional consultation on the tactile guide.

The NEC co-chairman has, among others, oversight on gender and disability. There are 1, 210 mock tactile ballot guides in the country for training purposes. The total of the real tactile ballot guides for the elections is 30, 000. The two day tactile guide training in Kakata, at the Ebola Survival Hall, will ended on Tuesday September 26.-Press release

