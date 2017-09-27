Liberia: Sen. Taylor Vows to Take Women Agenda Beyond

The vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator Jewel Howard Taylor is promising to take issues affecting Liberian women to another level, if the Coalition wins the Presidency come October.

She says if women rally support and elect the next Vice President of Liberia, that platform will become a stronger channel for the continuation of women agenda in the country.

Speaking Friday, 22 September during an interactive engagement with eminent women of Liberia at Bella Cassa Hotel in Monrovia, Sen. Taylor notes that women still have many miles to travel in their collective fight for political and economic empowerment.

She says in order to move from their current level of achievement to the next level, much needs to be done. Senator Taylor, estranged wife of jailed ex-president Charles Ghankay Taylor, explains that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as the first female outgoing President of Liberia, broke the ceiling for women of Liberia and women of Africa and the world at large, and will always be remembered as a great symbol of inspiration.

The senator notes that the October 2017 election provides women yet another opportunity to fill gaps in strategic areas like the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary at the commencement of the new government. She says the decision of the Coalition to choose her as running mate to presidential hopeful George M. Weah has added blessing to the women of Liberia, promising that if elected, she would continue to work with women of Liberia to help fulfill those goals and aspirations set.

Speaking also, a prominent Liberian woman, Mrs. Rosslyn Toweh, urges women to desist from bad-mouthing fellow women, who are taking lead in society and seeking the country's highest office, stressing that it is about time women put away their difference and stand by one another.

President Sirleaf had earlier this year told women venturing in politics to forget about the presidency for now, and instead, vie for seats in the Legislature, but one female, MacDella B. Cooper of the Liberia Reformation Party (LRP) is contesting as a presidential candidate among a total of 19 male contenders.