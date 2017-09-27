Liberia: 'Office of Vice President Not Nominal Office' - Senator Taylor

Monrovia — The Vice standard bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Jewel Howard Taylor said the office of the vice President is not a nominal office."The office of the Vice President is not a nominal office. Nobody should ever believe it," Senator Taylor said.

She made the statement on the Truth Breakfast Show on Truth FM on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Senator Taylor made the assertion following the recent statement made by the standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party, Ambassador Joseph Boakai that "If you park a racing car for twelve years you will not know it's worth until you place it on the track".

Senator Taylor added that the President and the vice President are elected on one ticket as vision bearers to push the development agenda of their country.

"The President and the vice President are elected on one ticket, so they are like one."

"They should be discussing the vision, the plans and progress of their country, that's the first place of influence of the Vice President," she averred.

She said the office of the vice President plays a key role in the governing process of the country, asserting that the Vice President signs every document that leaves the house of legislature before the President's perusal.

"The Vice President is a member of the cabinet."

"The Vice President attends every cabinet meeting, because he must hear the programs and plans at the cabinet and discuss how the plans should be implemented," she affirmed.

The former First Lady noted that the Vice President is the head of the House of elders (Senate) in the legislature, emphasizing that the Vice President serves as the vision bearer of the President in the house of parliament.

"The Vice President is the only person in the country who has three platforms, member of the cabinet, head of the House of Senate and the Vice President position itself.

"As Vice President, you have 103 members in the national legislature who you can interact with to make things happen because you are in the position where the President's vision is," the lawmaker said.

The Bong County Senator said as Vice President of the Republic of Liberia - she will advise consult, engage and convince the President to make good decision in the interest of the Liberian masses.

"I Jewel Howard Taylor, as Vice President of Liberia, I will consult the President, engage the President and convince the President."

"I am hoping that if we win this election (Presidential election), that the relationship that I have with Ambassador Weah continues."

"We will talk and we will come up with a general consensus that will be best for the people of Liberia."

"It is that consensus that I will take to the cabinet when we are discussing the issues, it is that consensus that I will take to the national legislature and if there is something wrong I should be able to feed the President back," she asserted.

The lawmaker further averred that Ambassador Weah, the standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change is putting together a team of Liberians that will help in the governing process of the state to ensure that the CDC led government meets the needs of the ordinary people.